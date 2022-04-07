Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $537.19. 49,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $533.52. The stock has a market cap of $505.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.14 and a 200 day moving average of $465.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

