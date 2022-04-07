Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,713,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 968,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,719,880. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

