Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,793 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,866. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

