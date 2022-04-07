$10.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the lowest is $9.19 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $50.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $50.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $52.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $92.61. 104,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,994. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.