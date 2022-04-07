Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Shares of IQV traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.33. The stock had a trading volume of 52,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,753. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

