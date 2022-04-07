Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,184 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,308. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

