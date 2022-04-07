ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will post sales of $185.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.52 million. ATN International reported sales of $124.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $751.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.96 million to $754.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $767.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ATNI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,478. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $644.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.