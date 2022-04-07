$132.78 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report sales of $132.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.55 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $445.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,471.18 and a beta of 0.33. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

