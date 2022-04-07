Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will report $127.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $132.50 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $105.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $533.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $536.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $555.91 million, with estimates ranging from $548.03 million to $561.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $9,616,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 209,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,557. The stock has a market cap of $299.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 0.37. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
