Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will report $127.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $132.50 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $105.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $533.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $536.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $555.91 million, with estimates ranging from $548.03 million to $561.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FREE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $9,616,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 209,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,557. The stock has a market cap of $299.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 0.37. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

