BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

BKU traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,313. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $41,640,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,689 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

