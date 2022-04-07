$50.59 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $50.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $55.47 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $268.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $379.63 million, with estimates ranging from $348.06 million to $429.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.66. 284,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. RP Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 1,451,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $19,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

