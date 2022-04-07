Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 439,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,317. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.