Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.44. 127,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,420. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

