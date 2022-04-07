DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.00. 174,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -295.86 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

