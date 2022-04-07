Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.92

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 12743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.
A number of analysts have commented on SMGZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.72) to GBX 1,620 ($21.25) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Smiths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
