Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.92

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 12743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of analysts have commented on SMGZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.72) to GBX 1,620 ($21.25) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

