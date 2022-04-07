Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 0.7%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.97 ($0.13). Approximately 2,855,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,660,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15.

Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

