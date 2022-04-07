Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 0.7%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.97 ($0.13). Approximately 2,855,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,660,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15.
About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)
