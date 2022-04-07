First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.76

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 32520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

