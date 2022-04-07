Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (HHILY)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.