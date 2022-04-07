Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

