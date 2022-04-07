Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

