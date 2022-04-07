BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.80

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 498047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.