Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 66,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 100,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.