Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,553. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.