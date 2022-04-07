Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.83. 56,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,541. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $209.62.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

