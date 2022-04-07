Zacks: Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

