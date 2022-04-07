Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.07 Billion

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.37 billion and the lowest is $15.24 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $66.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 billion to $66.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 168,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 447.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

