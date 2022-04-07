Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,300 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,359. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

