TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.97 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $92,705.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,557,392,722 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.