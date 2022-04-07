Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Market Cap of $6.72 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004842 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.01 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003075 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.