TokenPay Hits Market Cap of $749,403.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $749,403.00 and $61,559.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,678.41 or 0.99914921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00063202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

