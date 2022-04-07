Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CAG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

