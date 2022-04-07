Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to announce $29.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.46 million and the lowest is $29.04 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $23.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $145.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.06 million to $148.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.49. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

