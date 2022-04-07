Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $245,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 1,908,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,102,216. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

