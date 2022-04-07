14,740 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 9,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,643. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

