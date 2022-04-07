L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $260.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.