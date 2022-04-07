JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Cut by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,373,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,980 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 182,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

JBGS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

