Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Appian by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Appian by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,925. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

