Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.20

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.20 and last traded at $174.19, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,070,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

