Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after buying an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 434,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

