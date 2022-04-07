Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 3,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 125,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc acquired 6,821 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,883.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Cook purchased 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $47,167.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

