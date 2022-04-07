Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 3,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 125,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)
Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
