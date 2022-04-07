iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.29

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.29 and last traded at $54.29, with a volume of 129837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.