Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,253 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $4,309,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 252,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,077. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

