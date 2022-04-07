UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.75

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.75 and last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBJF. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Get UCB alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.