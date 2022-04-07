Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 45,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 342,553 shares.The stock last traded at $41.35 and had previously closed at $41.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

