Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.42

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 140225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 27.43%. Equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.