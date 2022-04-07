Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) fell 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.46. 1,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 253,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

CTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

