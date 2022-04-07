Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.38.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $104.44. 72,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,439. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.20.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

