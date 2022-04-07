Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,942,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 29,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,983. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

