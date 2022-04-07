JUST One Day Volume Reaches $185.39 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $511.43 million and approximately $185.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.04 or 0.07413915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,712.20 or 0.99992218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051364 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

