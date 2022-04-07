$342.65 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will post $342.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the lowest is $340.30 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $354.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 377.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,800. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

