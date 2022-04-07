SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.